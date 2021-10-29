Ed Sheeran goes on a desert adventure in 'Overpass Graffiti' music video

Ed Sheeran has released a new music video for his song "Overpass Graffiti," which appears on his newly released album titled "=." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran is stranded in the desert in his latest music video for "Overpass Graffiti." The track appears on Sheeran's fourth studio album titled =, that was launched on Friday alongside the music video. Advertisement

Sheeran's tour bus accidentally leaves him behind at a gas station, forcing him to hitchhike in the clip.

The singer is picked up by a group of friends with Sheeran going swimming with them and then a concert. Sheeran later hitchhikes with a group of bikers and a family before getting back onto his bus.

"I will always love you for what it's worth/ We'll never fade like graffiti on the overpass/ And I know time may change the way you think of us/ But I'll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop/ Love that will never leave/ Baby, you will never be lost on me," Sheeran sings.

The album, also referred to as Equals, includes 14 tracks including singles "Bad Habits" and "Shivers."

"(Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me. My life changed greatly over the past few years -- I got married, became a father, experienced loss and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can't wait to share this next chapter with you," Sheeran said in a statement.

Advertisement

Sheeran will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 6. The 30-year-old announced recently that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.