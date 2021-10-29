Camila Cabello releases 'Oh Na Na' with Myke Towers, Tainy

Camila Cabello released the new single "Oh Na Na" with rapper Myke Towers and producer Tainy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello is back with new music. The 24-year-old singer released the song "Oh Na Na" with Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers and music producer Tainy on Friday. Advertisement

In "Oh Na Na," Cabello and Towers sing about dancing the night away with a new love interest.

"Oh Na Na" is Cabello's second single of 2021. She released "Don't Go Yet," the lead single from her forthcoming third album, Familia, in July.

Cabello said in an interview with Bustle in August that Familia was inspired by "two things: family and food."

"Your family by blood, but also your chosen family. Who you want to break bread with. Who you want to sit at the dinner table with, cook a meal for, get wine-drunk with, and dance in the living room with," she said.

Cabello's most recent album, Romance, was released in December 2019.