Music
Oct. 28, 2021 / 2:16 PM

The Boyz are 'back in the game' in 'Maverick' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band The Boyz is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Thursday of its video for the song "Maverick."

The preview shows the members of The Boyz being transported in a van to an unknown location while blindfolded and wearing electronic collars. The group is then seen dancing on an illuminated stage.

The Boyz also shared photos of Q from the music video's set.

"Maverick" is the title track from The Boyz' forthcoming single album of the same name. The album will also feature the songs "Hypnotized" and "Russian Roulette."

Maverick will be The Boyz' first release since the EP Thrill-ing, released in August. The single album is slated for release Monday.

The Boyz consists of Q, Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric. The group made its debut in 2017.

