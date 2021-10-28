Trending
Music
Oct. 28, 2021 / 11:19 AM

Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Awards nominations

By Wade Sheridan
Olivia Rodrigo has earned a leading seven nominations the 2021 American Music Awards. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 2021 American Music Awards were announced on Thursday with Olivia Rodrigo leading the pack.

Rodrigo is nominated for seven awards followed by The Weeknd with six. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon were nominated for five awards each.

Rodrigo and The Weeknd are up for Artist of the Year alongside Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake and Taylor Swift.

Rodrigo is also nominated for New Artist of the Year alongside Giveon, 24kGoldn, Masked Wolf and The Kid LAROI.

Collaboration of the year includes "DÁKITI" by Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, "Mood" by 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior, "Go Crazy" by Chris Brown and Young Thug, "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat featuring SZA and "Peaches" by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

The AMAs have added three new categories including Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Gospel Artist and Favorite Latin Duo or Group.

Favorite Trending Song includes "Drivers License" by Rodrigo, "Buss It" by Erica Banks, "Beggin" by Måneskin, "Body" by Megan Thee Stallion and "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)" by Popp Hunna.

The full list of nominees can be found on the offcial American Music Awards website. Fans can vote for all AMA categories through TikTok. Fans can vote once per category, per day.

The 2021 AMA Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

