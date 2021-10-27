Lisa's 'Lalisa' music video passes 300M views on YouTube

Blackpink celebrated after Lisa's (L) music video for "Lalisa" reached 300 million views on YouTube. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Thai singer and rapper Lisa has a first music video with more than 300 million views on YouTube. The 24-year-old K-pop star's video for her solo single "Lalisa" reached the milestone Wednesday. Advertisement

Lisa, a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, released "Lalisa" in September. The song's video is the fastest to reach 300 million views among K-pop female solo artists.

Lisa's Blackpink bandmate Jennie is the only other female K-pop solo artist to reach 300 million views, with her video for "Solo."

Blackpink thanked the group's fans, known as BLINKs, on Twitter.

"BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" the post reads.

Blackpink consists of Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo. The group released its debut studio album, The Album, in October 2020.