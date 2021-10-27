Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 27, 2021 / 1:38 PM

Lisa's 'Lalisa' music video passes 300M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin
Lisa's 'Lalisa' music video passes 300M views on YouTube
Blackpink celebrated after Lisa's (L) music video for "Lalisa" reached 300 million views on YouTube. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Thai singer and rapper Lisa has a first music video with more than 300 million views on YouTube.

The 24-year-old K-pop star's video for her solo single "Lalisa" reached the milestone Wednesday.

Advertisement

Lisa, a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, released "Lalisa" in September. The song's video is the fastest to reach 300 million views among K-pop female solo artists.

Lisa's Blackpink bandmate Jennie is the only other female K-pop solo artist to reach 300 million views, with her video for "Solo."

Blackpink thanked the group's fans, known as BLINKs, on Twitter.

"BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" the post reads.

Blackpink consists of Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo. The group released its debut studio album, The Album, in October 2020.

Read More

Blackpink's Lisa makes solo debut with 'Lalisa' Seventeen to hold 'Power of Love' online concert in November Super Junior-D&E race in 'Zero' music video teaser What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Seventeen to hold 'Power of Love' online concert in November
Music // 1 hour ago
Seventeen to hold 'Power of Love' online concert in November
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen will perform songs from "Your Choice" and "Attaca" during two shows in November.
Adam Levine voices love, respect for fans after onstage incident
Music // 3 hours ago
Adam Levine voices love, respect for fans after onstage incident
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Adam Levine responded to criticism of his reaction to being grabbed by a fan during Maroon 5's performance at a benefit concert.
Super Junior-D&E race in 'Zero' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Super Junior-D&E race in 'Zero' music video teaser
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop duo Super Junior-D&E released a preview of their video for "Zero," the title track from their album "Countdown."
Ed Sheeran performs 'Overpass Graffiti' at Tiny Desk concert
Music // 1 day ago
Ed Sheeran performs 'Overpass Graffiti' at Tiny Desk concert
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran performed his new single "Overpass Graffiti" and four other songs during an at-home stream for NPR.
Corinne Bailey Rae, Joss Stone to launch joint tour in January
Music // 1 day ago
Corinne Bailey Rae, Joss Stone to launch joint tour in January
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone will kick off a new U.S. tour in Orlando, Fla., in January 2022.
Adele sets first two '30' tour dates at London's Hyde Park
Music // 1 day ago
Adele sets first two '30' tour dates at London's Hyde Park
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Adele has announced a pair of concerts in support of her upcoming forth studio album titled "30."
NCT 127 long for dangerous love in 'Favorite (Vampire)' music video
Music // 2 days ago
NCT 127 long for dangerous love in 'Favorite (Vampire)' music video
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released the album "Favorite" and a video for the song "Favorite (Vampire)."
Bon Iver to launch U.S. tour in March 2022
Music // 2 days ago
Bon Iver to launch U.S. tour in March 2022
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Bon Iver will support their album "i, i." with a new U.S. tour that begins in Arizona in March.
J Balvin apologizes for 'Perra' music video: 'That's not who I am'
Music // 2 days ago
J Balvin apologizes for 'Perra' music video: 'That's not who I am'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- J Balvin addressed criticism of his "Perra" music video, in which Black women were portrayed as dogs.
Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus to star in 'Beth and Don' from Nicole Holofcener
Julia Louis-Dreyfus to star in 'Beth and Don' from Nicole Holofcener
Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'
Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'
'Lightyear' teaser: Chris Evans takes off in Buzz Lightyear origin story
'Lightyear' teaser: Chris Evans takes off in Buzz Lightyear origin story
'Happy Valley': BBC One series to return for third and final season
'Happy Valley': BBC One series to return for third and final season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement