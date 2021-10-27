Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 27, 2021 / 1:22 PM

Seventeen to hold 'Power of Love' online concert in November

By Annie Martin
Seventeen to hold 'Power of Love' online concert in November
Seventeen will perform songs from "Your Choice" and "Attaca" during two shows in November. Photo by Jin-gook/Wikicommons

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen will hold the online concert Power of Love in November.

The K-pop group will perform live during two shows Nov. 14 and 21.

Advertisement

Power of Love will mark Seventeen's first concert in 10 months. The group will showcase tracks and performances from its "Power of Love" project, including songs from the EPs Your Choice and Attacca.

The Nov. 14 and 21 shows will center on the themes "Power" and "Love," respectively. The shows will feature a diverse setlist and three "concept screens" in addition to the main camera angle.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 12 p.m. KST in the Weverse Shop.

Seventeen released Attacca and a music video for the title track, "Rock with You," last week. The EP explores "the various forms and emotions of love that is universally encountered in our lives."

Your Choice, released in June, features the title track "Ready to Love."

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seunkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.

Advertisement

Read More

Seventeen release 'Attacca' EP, 'Rock with You' music video Super Junior-D&E race in 'Zero' music video teaser NCT 127 long for dangerous love in 'Favorite (Vampire)' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Adam Levine voices love, respect for fans after onstage incident
Music // 2 hours ago
Adam Levine voices love, respect for fans after onstage incident
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Adam Levine responded to criticism of his reaction to being grabbed by a fan during Maroon 5's performance at a benefit concert.
Super Junior-D&E race in 'Zero' music video teaser
Music // 23 hours ago
Super Junior-D&E race in 'Zero' music video teaser
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop duo Super Junior-D&E released a preview of their video for "Zero," the title track from their album "Countdown."
Ed Sheeran performs 'Overpass Graffiti' at Tiny Desk concert
Music // 1 day ago
Ed Sheeran performs 'Overpass Graffiti' at Tiny Desk concert
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran performed his new single "Overpass Graffiti" and four other songs during an at-home stream for NPR.
Corinne Bailey Rae, Joss Stone to launch joint tour in January
Music // 1 day ago
Corinne Bailey Rae, Joss Stone to launch joint tour in January
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone will kick off a new U.S. tour in Orlando, Fla., in January 2022.
Adele sets first two '30' tour dates at London's Hyde Park
Music // 1 day ago
Adele sets first two '30' tour dates at London's Hyde Park
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Adele has announced a pair of concerts in support of her upcoming forth studio album titled "30."
NCT 127 long for dangerous love in 'Favorite (Vampire)' music video
Music // 2 days ago
NCT 127 long for dangerous love in 'Favorite (Vampire)' music video
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released the album "Favorite" and a video for the song "Favorite (Vampire)."
Bon Iver to launch U.S. tour in March 2022
Music // 2 days ago
Bon Iver to launch U.S. tour in March 2022
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Bon Iver will support their album "i, i." with a new U.S. tour that begins in Arizona in March.
J Balvin apologizes for 'Perra' music video: 'That's not who I am'
Music // 2 days ago
J Balvin apologizes for 'Perra' music video: 'That's not who I am'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- J Balvin addressed criticism of his "Perra" music video, in which Black women were portrayed as dogs.
Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.
Super Junior's Eunhyuk films 'Be' music video in behind-the-scenes look
Music // 4 days ago
Super Junior's Eunhyuk films 'Be' music video in behind-the-scenes look
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Eunhyuk shared footage from the set of his music video for the solo single "Be."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus to star in 'Beth and Don' from Nicole Holofcener
Julia Louis-Dreyfus to star in 'Beth and Don' from Nicole Holofcener
'The Unforgivable' trailer shows Sandra Bullock seek redemption
'The Unforgivable' trailer shows Sandra Bullock seek redemption
Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'
Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'
'Happy Valley': BBC One series to return for third and final season
'Happy Valley': BBC One series to return for third and final season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement