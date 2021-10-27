Seventeen to hold 'Power of Love' online concert in November

Seventeen will perform songs from "Your Choice" and "Attaca" during two shows in November. Photo by Jin-gook/Wikicommons

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen will hold the online concert Power of Love in November. The K-pop group will perform live during two shows Nov. 14 and 21. Advertisement

Power of Love will mark Seventeen's first concert in 10 months. The group will showcase tracks and performances from its "Power of Love" project, including songs from the EPs Your Choice and Attacca.

The Nov. 14 and 21 shows will center on the themes "Power" and "Love," respectively. The shows will feature a diverse setlist and three "concept screens" in addition to the main camera angle.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 12 p.m. KST in the Weverse Shop.

Seventeen released Attacca and a music video for the title track, "Rock with You," last week. The EP explores "the various forms and emotions of love that is universally encountered in our lives."

Your Choice, released in June, features the title track "Ready to Love."

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seunkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.