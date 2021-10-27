Adam Levine voices love, respect for fans after onstage incident

Adam Levine responded to criticism of his reaction to being grabbed by a fan during Maroon 5's performance at a benefit concert. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Adam Levine is voicing his love and respect for fans following an onstage incident over the weekend. The 42-year-old singer responded Tuesday to criticism of his reaction to being grabbed by a fan during Maroon 5's performance Saturday at Audacity's We Can Survive benefit concert.

Levine and Maroon 5 were performing "Sunday Morning" at the event when a female fan rushed the stage and grabbed onto Levine's arm. Levine was visibly shocked and swore as security took the person away.

Some fans criticized Levine's reaction on social media, while others voiced understanding and support for the singer.

In a video Tuesday on Instagram Stories, Levine said he has "always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans."

"Without our fans, we don't have a job," he said. "To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us, or less than us, makes my stomach turn. That's just not who I am. That's not who I've ever been."

Levine said he was "really startled" by the fan coming onstage and needed to shake off the incident.

"So I just need you guys to know I was really startled, and sometimes when you're startled ... you have to shake it off and move on. Because I'm doing my job up there. And it's what I pride myself on, so I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing onstage and the fans," he added.

Maroon 5 released its seventh studio album, Jordi, in June.