Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 26, 2021 / 1:39 PM

Super Junior-D&E race in 'Zero' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Super Junior-D&E are giving a glimpse of their new music video.

The K-pop duo, consisting of Super Junior members Donghae and Eunhyuk, released a preview Tuesday of their video for the song "Zero."

Advertisement

The teaser shows Donghae and Eunhyuk wearing red racetrack-inspired jackets. The pair are then seen running toward a spotlight in the snow.

"Zero" is the title track from Super Junior-D&E's forthcoming third studio album, Countdown.

Donghae released a solo song from the album, "California Love," earlier this month.

Super Junior-D&E is a subunit of the boy band Super Junior. The full group also consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun.

Super Junior released its 10th album, The Renaissance, in March.

Read More

Super Junior's Eunhyuk films 'Be' music video in behind-the-scenes look Super Junior's Donghae takes the stage in 'California Love' music video teaser NCT 127 long for dangerous love in 'Favorite (Vampire)' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Ed Sheeran performs 'Overpass Graffiti' at Tiny Desk concert
Music // 1 hour ago
Ed Sheeran performs 'Overpass Graffiti' at Tiny Desk concert
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran performed his new single "Overpass Graffiti" and four other songs during an at-home stream for NPR.
Corinne Bailey Rae, Joss Stone to launch joint tour in January
Music // 2 hours ago
Corinne Bailey Rae, Joss Stone to launch joint tour in January
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone will kick off a new U.S. tour in Orlando, Fla., in January 2022.
Adele sets first two '30' tour dates at London's Hyde Park
Music // 2 hours ago
Adele sets first two '30' tour dates at London's Hyde Park
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Adele has announced a pair of concerts in support of her upcoming forth studio album titled "30."
NCT 127 long for dangerous love in 'Favorite (Vampire)' music video
Music // 1 day ago
NCT 127 long for dangerous love in 'Favorite (Vampire)' music video
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released the album "Favorite" and a video for the song "Favorite (Vampire)."
Bon Iver to launch U.S. tour in March 2022
Music // 1 day ago
Bon Iver to launch U.S. tour in March 2022
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Bon Iver will support their album "i, i." with a new U.S. tour that begins in Arizona in March.
J Balvin apologizes for 'Perra' music video: 'That's not who I am'
Music // 1 day ago
J Balvin apologizes for 'Perra' music video: 'That's not who I am'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- J Balvin addressed criticism of his "Perra" music video, in which Black women were portrayed as dogs.
Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.
Super Junior's Eunhyuk films 'Be' music video in behind-the-scenes look
Music // 4 days ago
Super Junior's Eunhyuk films 'Be' music video in behind-the-scenes look
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Eunhyuk shared footage from the set of his music video for the solo single "Be."
Sean Paul, Sia reunite for new song 'Dynamite'
Music // 4 days ago
Sean Paul, Sia reunite for new song 'Dynamite'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Jamaican singer and rapper Sean Paul released "Dynamite," an upbeat club anthem featuring Sia.
Seventeen release 'Attacca' EP, 'Rock with You' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Seventeen release 'Attacca' EP, 'Rock with You' music video
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released the EP "Attacca" and a music video for the song "Rock with You."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg celebrate birth of twins
Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg celebrate birth of twins
Brendan Fraser to play villain Firefly in HBO Max's 'Batgirl' movie
Brendan Fraser to play villain Firefly in HBO Max's 'Batgirl' movie
Kenya Moore eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Kenya Moore eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'
'The Unforgivable' trailer shows Sandra Bullock seek redemption
'The Unforgivable' trailer shows Sandra Bullock seek redemption
Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement