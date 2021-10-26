Super Junior-D&E race in 'Zero' music video teaser

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Super Junior-D&E are giving a glimpse of their new music video.

The K-pop duo, consisting of Super Junior members Donghae and Eunhyuk, released a preview Tuesday of their video for the song "Zero."

The teaser shows Donghae and Eunhyuk wearing red racetrack-inspired jackets. The pair are then seen running toward a spotlight in the snow.

"Zero" is the title track from Super Junior-D&E's forthcoming third studio album, Countdown.

Donghae released a solo song from the album, "California Love," earlier this month.

Super Junior-D&E is a subunit of the boy band Super Junior. The full group also consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun.

Super Junior released its 10th album, The Renaissance, in March.