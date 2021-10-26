Ed Sheeran performs 'Overpass Graffiti' at Tiny Desk concert

Ed Sheeran performed his new single "Overpass Graffiti" and four other songs during an at-home stream for NPR. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran performs from home in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter performed his new single "Overpass Graffiti" and four other songs during the virtual concert, released Tuesday. Advertisement

Sheeran kicked off the concert with his single "Shivers" and followed up with "Make It Rain," "Overpass Graffiti," "Visiting Hours" and "Bad Habits."

"Shivers," "Overpass Graffiti," "Visiting Hours" and "Bad Habits" appear on Sheeran's forthcoming fourth studio album, =. Sheeran will release the full album Friday.

"Make It Rain" is Sheeran's 2014 song for the Sons of Anarchy Season 7 soundtrack.

= will be Sheeran's first album since ÷, released in March 2017.

The Tiny Desk concert was a pre-taped performance. Sheeran announced Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheeran is slated to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story about stuttering on Nov. 5.