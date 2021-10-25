NCT 127 long for dangerous love in 'Favorite (Vampire)' music video

NCT 127 released the album "Favorite" and a video for the song "Favorite (Vampire)." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is back with new music. The K-pop group released the album Favorite and a video for the song "Favorite (Vampire)" on Monday. Advertisement

The "Favorite (Vampire)" video shows the members of NCT 127 play vampires as they sing about a dangerous love they can't stay away from.

Favorite is a repackaged version of NCT 127's album Sticker, released in September. The new version features "Favorite (Vampire)" and two other new songs, "Love on the Floor" and "Pilot."

Sticker features the title track "Sticker," which NCT 127 performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden in September.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. The group is a subunit of the boy band NCT, which has 23 members total.