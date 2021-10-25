J Balvin apologizes for 'Perra' music video: 'That's not who I am'

J Balvin addressed criticism of his "Perra" music video, in which Black women were portrayed as dogs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Balvin faced criticism this month after his video for "Perra," or "female dog," portrayed Black women as dogs. The song and video feature Dominican rapper Tokischa.

"I want to say sorry to whomever felt offended, especially to the Black community," Balvin said in Spanish. "That's not who I am. I'm about tolerance, love and inclusivity. I also like to support new artists, in this case Tokischa, a woman who supports her people, her community and also empowers women."

Balvin confirmed he removed the video from YouTube.

"As a form of respect, I removed the video eight days ago," he said. "But because the criticism continued, I'm here making a statement."

Balvin also apologized to his mom, who had criticized the video.

"Mom, I'm sorry too," he said. "Life gets better each day. Thank you for listening to me."

Director Raymi Paulus told Rolling Stone that the "creative process never aimed to promote racism or misogyny."

"The Dominican Republic is a country where most of the population is Black and our Blackness is predominant in underground scenes, where the filming took place, and which was the subject of the video's inspiration," he said. "'Perra' was a video filmed in the neighborhood, with people from the neighborhood, and the use of people of color in 'Perra' was nothing more than the participation of our people in it."

"Perra" appears on Balvin's fifth studio album, Jose, released in September. Balvin is nominated at the Latin Grammy Awards, which will take place Nov. 18.