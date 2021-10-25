Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 25, 2021 / 10:30 AM

J Balvin apologizes for 'Perra' music video: 'That's not who I am'

By Annie Martin
J Balvin apologizes for 'Perra' music video: 'That's not who I am'
J Balvin addressed criticism of his "Perra" music video, in which Black women were portrayed as dogs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- J Balvin is apologizing for his controversial "Perra" music video.

The 36-year-old Colombian singer spoke out Sunday in a video on Instagram Stories.

Advertisement

Balvin faced criticism this month after his video for "Perra," or "female dog," portrayed Black women as dogs. The song and video feature Dominican rapper Tokischa.

"I want to say sorry to whomever felt offended, especially to the Black community," Balvin said in Spanish. "That's not who I am. I'm about tolerance, love and inclusivity. I also like to support new artists, in this case Tokischa, a woman who supports her people, her community and also empowers women."

Balvin confirmed he removed the video from YouTube.

"As a form of respect, I removed the video eight days ago," he said. "But because the criticism continued, I'm here making a statement."

Balvin also apologized to his mom, who had criticized the video.

"Mom, I'm sorry too," he said. "Life gets better each day. Thank you for listening to me."

Director Raymi Paulus told Rolling Stone that the "creative process never aimed to promote racism or misogyny."

"The Dominican Republic is a country where most of the population is Black and our Blackness is predominant in underground scenes, where the filming took place, and which was the subject of the video's inspiration," he said. "'Perra' was a video filmed in the neighborhood, with people from the neighborhood, and the use of people of color in 'Perra' was nothing more than the participation of our people in it."

Advertisement

"Perra" appears on Balvin's fifth studio album, Jose, released in September. Balvin is nominated at the Latin Grammy Awards, which will take place Nov. 18.

Read More

Latin Grammy Awards: Camilo, Bad Bunny among 2021 nominees Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg celebrate birth of twins Angelina Jolie, daughters Zahara and Shiloh attend 'Eternals' premiere What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.
Super Junior's Eunhyuk films 'Be' music video in behind-the-scenes look
Music // 2 days ago
Super Junior's Eunhyuk films 'Be' music video in behind-the-scenes look
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Eunhyuk shared footage from the set of his music video for the solo single "Be."
Sean Paul, Sia reunite for new song 'Dynamite'
Music // 3 days ago
Sean Paul, Sia reunite for new song 'Dynamite'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Jamaican singer and rapper Sean Paul released "Dynamite," an upbeat club anthem featuring Sia.
Seventeen release 'Attacca' EP, 'Rock with You' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Seventeen release 'Attacca' EP, 'Rock with You' music video
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released the EP "Attacca" and a music video for the song "Rock with You."
Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd release new song 'Moth to a Flame'
Music // 3 days ago
Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd release new song 'Moth to a Flame'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd released a single and music video for the song "Moth to a Flame."
Christina Aguilera releases Spanish-language single 'Pa Mis Muchachas'
Music // 3 days ago
Christina Aguilera releases Spanish-language single 'Pa Mis Muchachas'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Christina Aguilera has teamed up with Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso for a new Spanish-language track titled "Pa Mis Muchachas."
ABBA releases new single originally recorded in 1978, 'Just A Notion'
Music // 3 days ago
ABBA releases new single originally recorded in 1978, 'Just A Notion'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- ABBA has released a new single titled "Just A Notion" that was originally recorded in 1978.
f(x)'s Luna shares 'Madonna' dance performance video
Music // 3 days ago
f(x)'s Luna shares 'Madonna' dance performance video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop star Luna released a choreography video for her solo single "Madonna."
Olivia Rodrigo trespasses, takes a swim in 'Traitor' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo trespasses, takes a swim in 'Traitor' music video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo released a music video for "Traitor," the fourth single from her album "Sour."
Chris Stapleton postpones more shows due to laryngitis
Music // 4 days ago
Chris Stapleton postpones more shows due to laryngitis
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Country music singer Chris Stapleton rescheduled three more dates on his "All-American Road Show" tour in order to remain on vocal rest.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tarek El Moussa marries Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa marries Heather Rae Young
'Dune' tops the North American box office with $40.1M
'Dune' tops the North American box office with $40.1M
Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19
Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19
'Friends' stars react to James Michael Tyler's death: 'Thank you for the laughter'
'Friends' stars react to James Michael Tyler's death: 'Thank you for the laughter'
James Michael Tyler, Gunther from 'Friends,' dead at 59
James Michael Tyler, Gunther from 'Friends,' dead at 59
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement