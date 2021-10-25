Trending
Music
Oct. 25, 2021 / 12:09 PM

Bon Iver to launch U.S. tour in March 2022

By Annie Martin
Bon Iver will support their album "i, i." with a new U.S. tour that begins in Arizona in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Bon Iver is going on tour in 2022.

The indie folk band, composed of Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick, announced a new U.S. tour Monday on Instagram.

"Gather up & sing together. We're excited to announce our US tours in spring and summer of 2022!" the group wrote. "We are humbled and grateful to be performing for you all; it's time to gather up again."

Bon Iver will be joined by special guests Dijon and Bonny Light Horseman. The tour begins March 30 in Mesa, Ariz., and ends June 25 in Ashville, N.C.

The band will kick off the European leg of the tour Oct. 16, 2022, in Dublin, Ireland.

Bon Iver returned to the stage over the weekend in Los Angeles to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its album Bon Iver, Bon Iver. The group will release a 10th anniversary edition of the album Jan. 14.

Bon Iver released its fourth album, I,I, in 2019, and the singles "PDLIF" and "AUATC" in 2020.

