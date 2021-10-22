Trending
Oct. 22, 2021 / 2:32 PM

Super Junior's Eunhyuk films 'Be' music video in behind-the-scenes look

By Annie Martin

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Eunhyuk is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his Be music video.

The 35-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Super Junior, shared footage Friday from the set of his video for the song.

The footage shows Eunhyuk review the concept for the music video before filming. The singer ends by asking fans to give the song "lots of love."

Eunhyuk released the "Be" video on Wednesday. The video shows Eunhyuk sing and dance on different sets, including one made to look like he is in the clouds.

"Be" is a solo single preceding the release of Super Junior -- D&E's debut Korean album, Countdown, on Nov. 2. Super Junior -- D&E is a subunit of Super Junior consisting of Eunhyuk and Donghae.

Super Junior also consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. The group released its 10th Korean album, The Renaissance, in March.

