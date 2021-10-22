Sean Paul, Sia reunite for new song 'Dynamite'

Sean Paul released "Dynamite," an upbeat club anthem featuring Sia. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Sean Paul and Sia are back with new music. The 48-year-old Jamaican singer and rapper and the 45-year-old Australian recording artist released the song "Dynamite" on Friday. Advertisement

"Dynamite" is an upbeat club anthem with dancehall-centric beats. The song is produced by Banx & Ranx and Greg Kurstin.

"Dynamite, oh, dynamite, oh / You and me are meant to be / Dynamite, oh, dynamite, oh / So take me in your arms, baby," Sia sings.

Paul and Sia previously collaborated on the hit 2016 single "Cheap Thrills."

"'Dynamite' started out as just a good vibe song. After recording 'Cheap Thrills' Sia and I knew we would record another single and 'Dynamite' is the second installment," Paul said in a press release. "'Dynamite' is another feel good record for me and I just want to thank Sia and her entire team, my team Duttyrock, my management team and big up my mom who introduced me to Sia's music."

Paul released his seventh studio album, Live N Livin, in March. Sia released an album, Music, as the soundtrack for her film of the same name in February.

