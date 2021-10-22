ABBA releases new single originally recorded in 1978, 'Just A Notion'

Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA introduces Richard Dawkings on stage in Stockholm in December 2015. ABBA has released a new song that was recorded in 1978. File Photo by Anders Hesselbom/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- ABBA has released a new single titled "Just A Notion" that was originally recorded in 1978. The track will appear on ABBA's first new studio album in 40 years titled Voyage. ABBA consists of members Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. Advertisement

ABBA released a lyric video for "Just A Notion" and uploaded the track to music streaming services such as Spotify. The single follows the release of Voyage songs "Don't Shut Me Down" and "I Still Have Faith In You."

"'Just A Notion' is a ridiculously happy song and hopefully it will cheer you up in these dark times," Ulvaeus said about the track on ABBA's official Twitter account.

Ulvaeus also noted that the song was going to appear on the group's Voulez-Vous album from 1979 before they decided against adding it.

"Why did we decide against it? In hind-sight, I don't have a clue. It's a good song with great vocals. I know that we played it to a publisher in France and a couple of other people we trusted and as far as I can remember they liked it very much. So it's a mystery and will remain a mystery," he continued.

The band will also be presenting a virtual, ABBA Voyage concert inside a custom-built arena in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Spring 2022. The concert will feature a 10-piece live band and digital avatars of ABBA that will animate each member in their prime.