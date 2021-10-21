Trending
Music
Oct. 21, 2021 / 2:02 PM

f(x)'s Luna shares 'Madonna' dance performance video

By Annie Martin

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Luna has released a dance performance video for her new single "Madonna."

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group f(x), shared the video Thursday following the "Madonna" release earlier this month.

The video shows Luna perform the "Madonna" choreography with a group of backup dancers on a stage under bright lights.

Luna released a single and music video for "Madonna" on Oct. 6. The song is her first new music of 2021.

Luna released her debut solo EP, Free Somebody, in 2016. Her other solo singles include "Don't Cry for Me" and "Do You Love Me" featuring George.

f(x) also consists of Victoria, Amber and Krystal. The group released its most recent album, 4 Walls, in 2015.

