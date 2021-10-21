Chris Stapleton postpones more shows due to laryngitis

Chris Stapleton rescheduled three more dates on his "All-American Road Show" tour in order to remain on vocal rest. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Chris Stapleton is postponing more shows as he continues to recover from laryngitis. The 43-year-old country music singer said Wednesday that he's rescheduling three more dates on his All-American Road Show tour in order to remain on vocal rest. Advertisement

Stapleton was to perform Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio, but is moving the show to 2022. In addition, his Friday and Saturday concerts in Nashville have been delayed to Dec. 10 and 11.

"I want to thank you all for your well wishes and kind words you have shared over the last few days," Stapleton said in a statement. "I had hoped to have some good news to share with you all after this quiet time, but unfortunately the progress I've made is not enough."

"On doctor's orders, I will need to continue my vocal rest through the weekend in order to fully heal," he added. "I am sorry that so many of you have been inconvenienced and I'm truly thankful for your patience and understanding."

Stapleton ended by thanking fans for their support.

"Nothing is more personal to me than the experience of music. I'm eternally grateful for the privilege of sharing in that journey with all of you night after night," he said. "Thank you for your continued support and I hope to see you all very soon."

Stapleton previously postponed his Oct. 16 show in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Nov. 14.

"To all my friends in Sioux Falls, I am sorry to let you know that I am unable to perform tonight's show due to laryngitis," he said on Instagram. "I want you all to know this wasn't a decision we made lightly. I was hoping that my voice would improve with time today, but it has only gotten worse."

Stapleton released his fourth studio album, Starting Over, in November 2020.