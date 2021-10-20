Trending
Oct. 20, 2021 / 1:54 PM

Seventeen dance in new 'Rock with You' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Seventeen released a new preview of its video for "Rock with You," the title track from their EP "Attacca." Photo by Jin-gook/Wikicommons

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a new preview Wednesday of its video for the song "Rock with You."

The teaser shows the members of Seventeen perform a choreographed dance onstage. A large red banner featuring the song's name can be seen in the background.

Seventeen released a first teaser for the video Tuesday that showed the members looking to the stars through a telescope.

"Rock with You" is the title track from Seventeen's forthcoming EP, Attacca. The group will release the mini album and the full "Rock with You" video Friday.

Attacca also features the songs "To You," "Crush," "Pang!," "Imperfect Love," "I Can't Run Away" and "2 Minus 1."

Seventeen released a "Rush of Love" concept trailer for the EP in September.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.

