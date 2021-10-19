Trending
Seventeen looks to the stars in 'Rock with You' music video teaser

Seventeen released a preview of their video for Rock with You, the title track from their EP Attacca. Photo by Jin-gook/Wikicommons
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview Tuesday of its video for the song "Rock with You."

The teaser shows the members of Seventeen look to the stars through a large telescope and pose amid city skyscrapers.

"Rock with You" is the title track from Seventeen's forthcoming EP, Attacca. The group will release the mini album and the full "Rock with You" video Friday.

Attacca also features the songs "To You," "Crush," "Pang!," "Imperfect Love," "I Can't Run Away" and "2 Minus 1." Seventeen released a highlight medley for the EP on Monday.

Seventeen previously shared a "Rush of Love" concept trailer for Attacca.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.

