Kacey Musgraves takes the stage for 'Breadwinner' performance on 'Late Show'

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Kacey Musgraves performed her song "Breadwinner" while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Musgraves donned a long beanie and a jacket for the performance on Monday. The singer was also joined onstage by a full band.

"He wants a breadwinner/ He wants your dinner/ Until he ain't hungry anymore/ He wants your shimmer/ To make him feel bigger/ Until he starts feeling insecure," Musgraves sang.

"Breadwinner" appears on Musgraves' fifth studio album Star-Crossed, which was launched in September. The project also contains the singles 'Star-Crossed," "Justified" and "Simple Times."

Star-Crossed is Musgraves' first album since 2018's Golden Hour.

The singer will go on tour across North America in support of Star-Crossed starting in January. King Princess is the special guest.