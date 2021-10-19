Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 19, 2021 / 8:46 AM

Kacey Musgraves takes the stage for 'Breadwinner' performance on 'Late Show'

By
Kacey Musgraves performed her song Breadwinner on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kacey Musgraves performed her song "Breadwinner" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Kacey Musgraves performed her song "Breadwinner" while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Musgraves donned a long beanie and a jacket for the performance on Monday. The singer was also joined onstage by a full band.

Advertisement

"He wants a breadwinner/ He wants your dinner/ Until he ain't hungry anymore/ He wants your shimmer/ To make him feel bigger/ Until he starts feeling insecure," Musgraves sang.

"Breadwinner" appears on Musgraves' fifth studio album Star-Crossed, which was launched in September. The project also contains the singles 'Star-Crossed," "Justified" and "Simple Times."

Star-Crossed is Musgraves' first album since 2018's Golden Hour.

The singer will go on tour across North America in support of Star-Crossed starting in January. King Princess is the special guest.

Read More

Kacey Musgraves to launch tour in January 2022 Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift to present at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Coldplay, Selena Gomez perform 'Let Somebody Go' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Coldplay, Selena Gomez perform 'Let Somebody Go' on 'Late Late Show'
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Coldplay and Selena Gomez performed their new song, "Let Somebody Go," on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
Music // 19 hours ago
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star IU released a single and music video for "Strawberry Moon," her first new song since the album "Lilac."
BET's Soul Train Awards is heading to the Apollo Theater on Nov. 28
Music // 20 hours ago
BET's Soul Train Awards is heading to the Apollo Theater on Nov. 28
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The 2021 Soul Train Awards will be taking place from the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, and air Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. EST on BET and BET Her.
Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift to present at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Music // 20 hours ago
Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift to present at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Lionel Richie and other stars will help celebrate the new inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Luke Bryan to host CMA Awards in November
Music // 21 hours ago
Luke Bryan to host CMA Awards in November
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Singer and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan will host the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards.
Coldplay, BTS release 'Suga's Remix' of 'My Universe'
Music // 21 hours ago
Coldplay, BTS release 'Suga's Remix' of 'My Universe'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Coldplay and K-pop group BTS released the "Suga's Remix" version of their song "My Universe."
Motley Crue's Vince Neil 'home and resting' after fall from stage
Music // 22 hours ago
Motley Crue's Vince Neil 'home and resting' after fall from stage
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Mötley Crüe gave an update after singer Vince Neil broke "a few ribs" while performing at Monsters on the Mountain music festival.
Ingrid Michaelson sets 15th annual Holiday Hop concert for Dec. 5
Music // 22 hours ago
Ingrid Michaelson sets 15th annual Holiday Hop concert for Dec. 5
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Ingrid Michaelson will hold her 15th annual Holiday Hop concert live from Webster Hall in New York City on Dec. 5.
Jimmie Allen, wife Alexis Gale celebrate birth of second child
Music // 1 day ago
Jimmie Allen, wife Alexis Gale celebrate birth of second child
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Country music singer Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale, welcomed their second child together, daughter Zara James.
Taylor Swift's 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get engaged
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get engaged
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/