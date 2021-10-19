Trending
Coldplay, Selena Gomez perform 'Let Somebody Go' on 'Late Late Show'

Chris Martin and Coldplay performed with Selena Gomez on The Late Late Show with James Corden. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Chris Martin and Coldplay performed with Selena Gomez on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Coldplay and Selena Gomez joined each other onstage for a television performance of their new song, "Let Somebody Go," on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The show on Monday represented the first time Coldplay and Gomez have performed the track together onstage.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin played the piano and sang next to Gomez who also provided vocals on a darkly lit stage.

"When you love somebody/ Then it hurts like so/ To let somebody go," Martin and Gomez and sang together.

"Let Somebody Go" appears on Coldplay's recently released ninth studio album Music of the Spheres. The project also contains Coldplay's collaborative single with BTS titled "My Universe."

Coldplay will be embarking on a world tour in support of Music of the Spheres starting in March.

Gomez will be returning for Season 3 of her cooking series Selena + Chef, which returns to HBO Max on Oct. 28.

Moments from Selena Gomez's career

Singer Selena Gomez arrives for the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. She performed new music at the event. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

