Oct. 19, 2021 / 1:22 PM

Celine Dion postpones Las Vegas residency due to 'severe' muscle spasms

By
Celine Dion will delay the opening of her new show at Resorts World Theatre due to health issues. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Celine Dion will delay the opening of her new show at Resorts World Theatre due to health issues. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Celine Dion is postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

The 53-year-old singer said Tuesday that she will delay the opening of her new show at Resorts World Theatre due to health issues.

According to a press release, Dion is experiencing "severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing."

The singer is being evaluated and treated by a medical team but her symptoms leave her unable to rehearse for the show, which was to begin Nov. 5.

"I'm heartbroken by this," Dion said in a statement. "My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words."

"I feel so bad that I'm letting [my partners] down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better... I want to get through this as soon as I can," she added.

Dion's Nov. 5-20 and Jan. 19-Feb. 5, 2022 shows will be rescheduled. Refunds are available to ticket holders, who will receive a pre-sale opportunity for the rescheduled dates.

Dion still plans to resume her Courage world tour March 9, 2022.

Moments from Celine Dion's career

Dion rehearses at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, Dec. 9, 1997, for the Dec. 10 live television production of "Gift of Song" which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Committee for UNICEF. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

