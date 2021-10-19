Celine Dion postpones Las Vegas residency due to 'severe' muscle spasms

Dion rehearses at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, Dec. 9, 1997, for the Dec. 10 live television production of "Gift of Song" which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Committee for UNICEF. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Dion delights the audience with a sold-out show in Buffalo, N.Y. on Sept. 20, 1999. Celine moved about a heart-shaped stage, and laid out equally moving ballads.
Dion sings with grade school students during her sold-out concert in St. Louis on Oct. 3, 1999.
Dion tapes a performance for the CBS "Early Show" on March 26, 2002, at CBS Studios in New York City.
Dion performs prior to Super Bowl XXXVII, featuring the Oakland Raiders vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Jan. 26, 2003 in San Diego.
Dion performs on NBC's "Today" Summer Concert Series at Rockefeller Center in New York City on July 10, 2003.
Dion arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Dec. 12, 2003. Throughout Dion's career she has won nine Billboard awards and has been nominated a total of nineteen times.
Dion poses after winning the Chopard Diamond Award at the World Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sept. 15, 2004. The Diamond Award is presented to artists who have sold
over 100 million records in their career.
Dion appears backstage at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2007. Dion has won eight AMAs and been nominated a total of 15 times.
Dion performs in London on May 6, 2008.
Dion arrives on the red carpet for the 83rd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 27, 2011.
Dion arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 19, 2013.
Dion (L) and her son Rene-Charles Angelil appear backstage with her Icon Award during the annual Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 22, 2016.
Dion arrives in Zuhair Murad for the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Dion dons a Christian Siriano gown to attend the premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" in Los Angeles on March 2, 2017.
Dion arrives on the red carpet in custom Versace at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in New York City on May 1, 2017.
Dion appears backstage in Stephane Rolland during the annual Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017.