Celine Dion postpones Las Vegas residency due to 'severe' muscle spasms

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Celine Dion is postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

The 53-year-old singer said Tuesday that she will delay the opening of her new show at Resorts World Theatre due to health issues.

Advertisement

According to a press release, Dion is experiencing "severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing."

The singer is being evaluated and treated by a medical team but her symptoms leave her unable to rehearse for the show, which was to begin Nov. 5.

"I'm heartbroken by this," Dion said in a statement. "My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words."

"I feel so bad that I'm letting [my partners] down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better... I want to get through this as soon as I can," she added.

I'm heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. Now, I have to focus on getting better... I want to get through this as soon as I can. - Celine xx... pic.twitter.com/cEDLQt9HDg— Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 19, 2021

Advertisement

Dion's Nov. 5-20 and Jan. 19-Feb. 5, 2022 shows will be rescheduled. Refunds are available to ticket holders, who will receive a pre-sale opportunity for the rescheduled dates.

Dion still plans to resume her Courage world tour March 9, 2022.