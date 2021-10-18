Jimmie Allen, wife Alexis Gale celebrate birth of second child

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Jimmie Allen is a dad of three.

The 36-year-old country music singer recently welcomed his third child, his second with his wife, Alexis Gale.

Allen shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Gale and their baby girl, Zara James.

"Zara James Allen," he captioned the post. "The new addition to our family is here and we couldn't be happier to finally meet her. Alexis you're a champion, I love you and so thankful for you."

Singer and actress Rita Wilson and singers Willie Jones and Parson James were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Jimmie and Alexis!!! Congratulations!!!! What great news!!!!" Wilson wrote.

"Congratulations y'all!!! Alexis you a soldier y'all inspire the hell outta me," Jones added.

"Ahhh!!!! Beaming!!!!! Congrats. Also @lexmarieallen you look so radiant! Come on mama!" James said.

Allen and Gale married in June 2020 and have a 19-month-old daughter, Naomi. Allen also has a 7-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

Allen is known for the singles "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To." He released the Bettie James Gold Edition, a repackaged version of his EP Bettie James, in June.

In addition, Allen is a contestant in Dancing with the Stars Season 30. He is partnered with Emma Slater.