Oct. 18, 2021 / 11:11 AM

Ingrid Michaelson sets 15th annual Holiday Hop concert for Dec. 5

By
Ingrid Michaelson arrives for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. Michaelson will hold her 15th annual Holiday Hop concert on December 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ingrid Michaelson arrives for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. Michaelson will hold her 15th annual Holiday Hop concert on December 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Ingrid Michaelson will hold her 15th annual Holiday Hop concert live from Webster Hall in New York City on Dec. 5.

The show will feature live fans in attendance following last year's virtual Holiday Hop concert that took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will be available.

Michaelson will perform songs from her upcoming holiday album Songs for the Season - Deluxe Edition, which will be released on Nov. 5.

The project is a re-release of Michaelson's 2018 album Songs of the Season that will contain five new tracks including a duet with Zooey Deschanel titled "Merry Christmas, Happy New Year" and "Winter Wonderland."

Christina Perri, Will Chase, Grace VanderWaal, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jason Mraz also appear on the album.

Ingrid Michaelson sets 'Songs for the Season' deluxe edition for November Kelly Clarkson releases new holiday album 'When Christmas Comes Around..."

