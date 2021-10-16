Taylor Swift's 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version) is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Drake's Certified Lover Boy, followed by Meek Mill's Expensive Pain at No. 3, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Sincerely, Kentrell and Lil Nas X's Montero at No. 5.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 6, Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 7, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga's Love For Sale at No. 8, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 9 and Kanye West's Donda at No. 10.