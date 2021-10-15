Watch Live
Oct. 15, 2021 / 12:38 PM

NCT 127 shares 'Catharsis' mood sampler for 'Favorite' album

NCT 127 released a mood sampler for Favorite, a repackaged version of its album Sticker. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is gearing up to release its new album.

The K-pop group released a mood sampler for the album Favorite on Friday.

The "Catharsis" mood sampler shows the members of NCT 127 posing against a fabric backdrop illuminated by different colored lights.

The group shared a "Classic" mood sampler for the album earlier this week that featured a black, white and red palette.

Favorite is a repackaged version of NCT 127's album Sticker, released in September. The repackaged version will feature the new songs "Favorite," "Love on the Floor" and "Pilot."

NCT 127 will release new teasers and a glimpse of the "Favorite" music video in the coming weeks. The group will release Favorite and the full "Favorite" video Oct. 25.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. The group is a subunit of the boy band NCT.

