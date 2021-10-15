Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 15, 2021 / 7:59 AM

Adele releases new music video 'Easy on Me'

By
Adele released a new song called Go Easy on Me Thursday night. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Adele released a new song called "Go Easy on Me" Thursday night. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- British singer-songwriter Adele released the music video for her new song, Easy on Me, Thursday day night.

The 5 1/2-minute, black-and-white clip has already gotten more than 20 million views.

Advertisement

It shows the Grammy winner driving away from an empty house she sold as she remembers moments from her life in the small town where she lived.

The ballad features lyrics like: "Go easy on me, baby. I was still a child. I didn't get the chance to feel the world around me. I had no time to choose what I chose to do. So, go easy on me."

This is the first new music from Adele in about six years.

The 33-year-old singer announced Wednesday she will release her fourth studio album, 30, on Nov. 19.

Read More

Brian Austin Green, Matt James get the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars' Robin Givens reprises 'Head of the Class' character in sitcom sequel teaser Jennifer Tilly grateful 'Chucky' saved her from 'grandma' roles 'Saints' star William Ludwig: Playing kid Tony Soprano was a 'bit scary'

Latest Headlines

Kelly Clarkson releases new holiday album 'When Christmas Comes Around..."
Music // 1 hour ago
Kelly Clarkson releases new holiday album 'When Christmas Comes Around..."
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson is celebrating Christmas early with the release of her new holiday album, "When Christmas Comes Around...."
Coldplay sets 'Music of the Spheres' world tour for 2022
Music // 18 hours ago
Coldplay sets 'Music of the Spheres' world tour for 2022
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Coldplay will be embarking on a world tour in support of their new album "Music of the Spheres" starting in 2022.
Seventeen shares track list for EP 'Attacca'
Music // 18 hours ago
Seventeen shares track list for EP 'Attacca'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a track list for its forthcoming mini album, "Attacca."
Prince estate releases 'Do Me, Baby' demo on 'Controversy' anniversary
Music // 18 hours ago
Prince estate releases 'Do Me, Baby' demo on 'Controversy' anniversary
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Prince's estate released the late singer's 1979 recording of "Do Me, Baby" on the 40th anniversary of his album "Controversy."
GOT7's Youngjae shares 'Vibin' choreography video
Music // 1 day ago
GOT7's Youngjae shares 'Vibin' choreography video
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop star Youngjae released a dance practice video for "Vibin,'" the title track from his solo EP "Colors from Ars."
Adele to release '30' album in November
Music // 1 day ago
Adele to release '30' album in November
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "Hello" singer Adele shared details and a release date for "30," her first new album in six years.
'The Beatles: Get Back' gives intimate look at iconic band in new trailer
Music // 1 day ago
'The Beatles: Get Back' gives intimate look at iconic band in new trailer
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Beatles write and record new songs under a tight deadline in the new trailer for upcoming Disney+ documentary series, "The Beatles: Get Back."
Super Junior's Donghae takes the stage in 'California Love' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Super Junior's Donghae takes the stage in 'California Love' music video teaser
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop star Donghae shared a preview of his music video for "California Love," a new solo single featuring NCT's Jeno.
Carlos Santana, Chris Stapleton team up for new track 'Joy'
Music // 3 days ago
Carlos Santana, Chris Stapleton team up for new track 'Joy'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Carlos Santana and Chris Stapleton have joined forces for a new song titled "Joy."
Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots set for iHeartRadio's Alter Ego concert
Music // 3 days ago
Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots set for iHeartRadio's Alter Ego concert
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons and more are set to perform at iHeartRadio's fifth annual Alter Ego concert on Jan. 15.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters marries Kamilah Chavis
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters marries Kamilah Chavis
Howie Mandel 'home and doing better' after collapsing at Starbucks
Howie Mandel 'home and doing better' after collapsing at Starbucks
Ravil Isyanov, 'The Americans' and 'NCIS: Los Angeles' actor, dead at 59
Ravil Isyanov, 'The Americans' and 'NCIS: Los Angeles' actor, dead at 59
Garcelle Beauvais says Erika Jayne's use of 'alleged' is 'disturbing'
Garcelle Beauvais says Erika Jayne's use of 'alleged' is 'disturbing'
Jonah Hill wants fans to stop commenting on his body: 'It's not helpful'
Jonah Hill wants fans to stop commenting on his body: 'It's not helpful'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/