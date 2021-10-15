Miranda Lambert sings of Wild West in new song 'If I Was a Cowboy'

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert is back with new music.

The 37-year-old country music singer released a single and music video for the song "If I Was a Cowboy" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "If I Was a Cowboy" video shows Lambert riding a horse and driving a vintage pickup truck as she sings of the Wild West.

"If I was a cowboy, I'd be wild and free / Rollin' around these towns like tumbleweeds / I'd be a legend at loving and leaving / Nipping on a whiskey and numbing up my feelings / You thought the West was wild but you ain't saddled up with me / If I was a cowboy, I'd be the queen," she sings.

"If I Was a Cowboy" is Lambert's first new solo song in nearly two years. The singer released her seventh studio album, Wildcard, in November 2019.

More recently, Lambert released the collaborative album The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall in May.