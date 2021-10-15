Watch Live
FDA advisory panel evaluates need for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster
Oct. 15, 2021 / 10:08 AM

Billy Porter shares message of love in new song 'Children'

By
Billy Porter released a single and lyric video for Children, a song inspired by his life. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Billy Porter released a single and lyric video for "Children," a song inspired by his life. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Billy Porter is back with new music.

The 52-year-old singer and actor released a single and lyric video for the song "Children" on Friday.

In "Children," Porter shares a message of love and encourages people to embrace themselves.

"Some people criticize the way you live / But don't you apologize, or dare submit / Baby, the children's where the future is / See a change starts today, better wipe those tears away," he sings.

Porter said on Instagram that "Children" is "inspired by my life and everything I've gone through to get here."

"For the first time, my music is what I want it to be, what I want it to say, which is hope, love," he said. "We have to choose it every day so we can fight the evil that is so pervasive. We can only fight it with love and I am so excited for my music for that."

"Children" is Porter's first solo single since "For What It's Worth," released in April 2020.

As an actor, Porter is known for playing Pray Tell on the FX series Pose. He recently portrayed the Fabulous Godmother in a live-action Cinderella film starring Camila Cabello, which was released on Amazon Prime Video in September.

