Seventeen shares track list for EP 'Attacca'

Seventeen released a track list for its forthcoming mini album, "Attacca." Photo by Jin-gook/Wikicommons

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a track list for the mini album, titled Attacca, on Thursday.

Attacca will feature the title track "Rock with You" and six other songs: "To You," "Crush," "Pang!," "Imperfect Love," "I Can't Run Away" and "2 Minus 1."

Seventeen released a "Rush of Love" concept trailer for Attacca in September that shows the members creating and performing.

The group gave a behind-the-scenes look at its photo shoot for the album jacket cover in a video Wednesday.

Seventeen will release a highlight medley for the EP on Oct. 18 and music video teasers for "Rock with You" on the 19th and 20th. The group will release the EP and the full "Rock with You" video Oct. 22.

Attacca will be Seventeen's first EP since Your Choice, released in June.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.