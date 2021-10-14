Coldplay sets 'Music of the Spheres' world tour for 2022

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Coldplay will be embarking on a world tour in support of their new album Music of the Spheres starting in 2022.
The Music of the Spheres world tour will begin on March 18 at the Estadio Nacional stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica, before wrapping up on Sept. 10 at the Rock in Rio Festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
Tickets go on sale for the general public in the U.S. on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. local time.
H.E.R. will join Coldplay on for the majority of the tour with London Grammar performing on two dates in London and Berlin.
Coldplay has also announced that the concerts will be powered by renewable energy and have pledged to cut tour emissions by 50 percent.
Music of the Spheres is set to be released on Friday. The new album features the single "My Universe" with BTS.
Coldplay will also be performing at iHeartRadio's fifth annual Alter Ego concert on Jan. 15.
Here is the full list of dates for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour
March 18 -- San Jose, Costa Rica, at Estadio Nacional
March 22 -- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic at Estadio Olímpico
March 25 -- Monterrey, Mexico, at Estadio BBVA
March 29 -- Guadalajara, Mexico, at Estadio Akron
April 3 -- Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Sol
April 23 -- Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's Stadium
May 3 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at State Farm Stadium
May 6 -- Dallas, Texas, at Cotton Bowl Stadium
May 8 -- Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium
May 28 -- Chicago, Ill., at Soldier Field
June 1 -- Washington, D.C., at FedEx Field
June 4 -- East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium
June 8 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial Field
June 11 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
June 14 -- Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium
July 2 -- Frankfurt, Germany, at Deutsche Bank Park
July 3 -- Frankfurt, German, at Deutsche Bank Park
July 8 -- Warsaw, Poland, at PGE Narodowy
July 10 -- Berlin, Germany, at Olympiastadion Berlin
July 12 -- Berlin, Germany, at Olympiastadion Berlin
July 16 -- Paris, France, at Stade de France
July 17 -- Paris, France, at Stade de France
Aug. 5 -- Brussels, Belgium, at King Baudouin Stadium
Aug. 6 -- Brussels, Belgium, at King Baudouin Stadium
Aug. 12 -- London, England, at Wembley Stadium
Aug. 13 -- London, England, at Wembley Stadium
Aug. 16 -- London, England, at Wembley Stadium
Aug. 23 -- Glasgow, Scotland, at Hampden Park Stadium
Sept. 10 -- Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, at Rock in Rio Festival