Coldplay sets 'Music of the Spheres' world tour for 2022

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Coldplay will be embarking on a world tour in support of their new album Music of the Spheres starting in 2022.

The Music of the Spheres world tour will begin on March 18 at the Estadio Nacional stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica, before wrapping up on Sept. 10 at the Rock in Rio Festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Tickets go on sale for the general public in the U.S. on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

H.E.R. will join Coldplay on for the majority of the tour with London Grammar performing on two dates in London and Berlin.

Coldplay has also announced that the concerts will be powered by renewable energy and have pledged to cut tour emissions by 50 percent.

Music of the Spheres is set to be released on Friday. The new album features the single "My Universe" with BTS.

Coldplay will also be performing at iHeartRadio's fifth annual Alter Ego concert on Jan. 15.

Here is the full list of dates for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour

March 18 -- San Jose, Costa Rica, at Estadio Nacional

March 22 -- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic at Estadio Olímpico

March 25 -- Monterrey, Mexico, at Estadio BBVA

March 29 -- Guadalajara, Mexico, at Estadio Akron

April 3 -- Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Sol

April 23 -- Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's Stadium

May 3 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at State Farm Stadium

May 6 -- Dallas, Texas, at Cotton Bowl Stadium

May 8 -- Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium

May 28 -- Chicago, Ill., at Soldier Field

June 1 -- Washington, D.C., at FedEx Field

June 4 -- East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium

June 8 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial Field

June 11 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 14 -- Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

July 2 -- Frankfurt, Germany, at Deutsche Bank Park

July 3 -- Frankfurt, German, at Deutsche Bank Park

July 8 -- Warsaw, Poland, at PGE Narodowy

July 10 -- Berlin, Germany, at Olympiastadion Berlin

July 12 -- Berlin, Germany, at Olympiastadion Berlin

July 16 -- Paris, France, at Stade de France

July 17 -- Paris, France, at Stade de France

Aug. 5 -- Brussels, Belgium, at King Baudouin Stadium

Aug. 6 -- Brussels, Belgium, at King Baudouin Stadium

Aug. 12 -- London, England, at Wembley Stadium

Aug. 13 -- London, England, at Wembley Stadium

Aug. 16 -- London, England, at Wembley Stadium

Aug. 23 -- Glasgow, Scotland, at Hampden Park Stadium

Sept. 10 -- Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, at Rock in Rio Festival