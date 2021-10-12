Super Junior's Donghae takes the stage in 'California Love' music video teaser

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Donghae is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 34-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Super Junior, shared a new preview Tuesday of his video for the song "California Love" featuring NCT's Jeno.

The teaser shows Donghae stride through a bar and restaurant before taking the stage. He is also seen dancing outside with skyscrapers in the background.

Donghae previously released a teaser that shows him lounging at home and drinking wine in the same restaurant.

Donghae will release a single and music video for "California Love" on Wednesday.

The singer released his debut solo album, Harmony, in February 2020.

Donghae came to fame with Super Junior, which also consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. The group released its 10th album, The Renaissance, in March.