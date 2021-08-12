CL to release 'Alpha' album in October

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper CL will release her first full-length album in October.

The 30-year-old recording artist shared an October release date for the album, titled Alpha, on Thursday.

CL will release two singles from Alpha ahead of the album's release. The first single will be released Aug. 24, with the second to follow in September.

CL shared the news on Twitter alongside concept art for the album. The art shows CL standing under a blue-hued light with the word "Alpha" illuminated just below her neck.

CL shared a teaser for Alpha on Monday that shows her standing in silhouette with fiery explosions in the background.

Alpha features the previously released single "Hwa / 5 Star." The album will be CL's first release since the single "Wish You Were Here," released in February.

CL came to fame with the girl group 2NE1, which disbanded in 2016. She recently had a guest role on the FXX series Dave.