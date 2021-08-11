Trending
Music
Aug. 11, 2021

Stray Kids share 'Noeasy' track list, teaser photos

By

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is gearing up to release its new album.

The K-pop group shared a track list for the album, titled Noeasy, on Wednesday.

Noeasy features the title track "Thunderous" and 13 other songs: "Cheese," "Domino," "Ssick," "The View," Sorry, I Love You," "Silent Cry," "Secret Secret," "Star Lost," "Red Lights," "Surfin'," "Gone Away," "Wolfgang" and "Oh."

Stray Kids also released new teaser photos featuring Han and Felix.

Stray Kids released track teasers for several songs from Noeasy over the past two weeks. The group shared a teaser featuring Lee Know, Changbin and Felix for the song "Surfin'" on Tuesday and one featuring Bang Chan and Hyunjin for the song "Compulsion" last week.

Stray Kids will release Noeasy on Aug. 23. Noeasy is the group's first full album since Go Live, released in June 2020. The group released a repackaged version of the album in September 2020.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2018.

