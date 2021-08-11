Trending
Aug. 11, 2021 / 10:39 AM

Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 shows due to COVID-19 concerns

Stevie Nicks postponed her remaining U.S. performances for the year due to concerns about COVID-19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Stevie Nicks has canceled her remaining shows in 2021.

The 73-year-old singer-songwriter announced Tuesday that she will postpone her U.S. performances for the year due to concerns about COVID-19.

"These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us," Nicks wrote on Twitter.

"While I'm vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021," she added. "Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer."

"I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022," Nicks said.

Nicks was to perform at Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado and BottleRock Napa Valley over Labor Day Weekend in September, along with both weekends of Austin City Limits Music Festival and New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in October.

Organizers for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival had announced Monday that the event will be canceled this year.

BottleRock said Tuesday after Nicks' announcement that country music singer Chris Stapleton will replace Nicks as headliner.

Nicks last released the single "Show Them the Way" in October.

