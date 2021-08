Justin Bieber tops MTV VMA nominations

Lil Nas X arrives for the BET Awards in June 2021. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS pose at a press conference in Seoul at the release of a new single, "Butter," in May 2021. Photo courtesy of HYBE

Billie Eilish arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards in February 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Justin Bieber earned a leading seven nominations at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, followed by Megan Thee Stallion and more. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- MTV announced on Wednesday the nominees for the 2021 Video Music Awards with Justin Bieber leading the pack with seven nominations.

Bieber is nominated for Video of the Year for his starring role in DJ Khaled's music video for "Popstar," featuring Drake, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration for his "Peaches" video, featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon and more.

Megan Thee Stallion is in second place with six nominations. Megan Thee Stallion, who is up for Artist of the Year, appears in Cardi B's music video for "WAP" which is nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration.

Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo and Giveon earned five nominations each.

The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" is also nominated for Video of the Year, alongside Doja Cat's "Kiss me More" featuring SZA, Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits" and Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

AND THE NOMINEES FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR ARE... Advertisement Voting for the 2021 #VMAs is now OPEN! Head to https://t.co/jpKQNi7sQk to cast your vote & see who wins on Sunday, September 12 on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/pLBThoPhSc— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 11, 2021

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are nominated for Artist of the Year.

Song of the Year nomations include Dua Lipa's "Levitating," Rodrigo's "Drivers License," BTS' "Dynamite" Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's "Leave the Door Open," and 24kGoldn's "Mood," featuring Iann Dior.

The full list of nominees can be found on MTV's official website. Voting is now open for fans.

The 2021 MTV VMAs will air live on Sept. 12 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Winners will receive a new Moon person statue that was designed by artist Kehinde Wiley in July in celebration of MTV's 40th anniversary.