Aug. 9, 2021 / 12:52 PM

Dreamcatcher shares dance version of 'BEcause' music video

By
Dreamcatcher released a dance version music video for BEcause, the title track from their EP Summer Holiday. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars shared a dance version music video for their song "BEcause" on Monday.

The new video shows the members of Dreamcatcher perform a choreographed dance routine on a black-and-white checkered floor. The group wears matching red, white and black outfits.

Dreamcatcher released the original music video alongside their EP Summer Holiday in July. The original video shows the members at a spooky hotel and abandoned amusement park.

Summer Holiday also features the tracks "Intro," "Airplane," "Whistle," "Alldaylong" and "A Heart of a Sunflower." The EP is Dreamcatcher's first since Dystopia: Road to Utopia, released in January.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group made its debut in 2017.

