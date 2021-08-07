Advertisement
Aug. 7, 2021 / 9:20 AM

Kid LAROI's 'Love' tops U.S. album chart

The Kid LAROI's "[Expletive] Love" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart this week. Photo by egodi1/Pixabay 

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Rapper The Kid LAROI's [Expletive] Love is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, followed by Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and the late Pop Smoke's Faith at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lil Baby & Lil Durk's The Voices of the Heroes at No. 6, EST Gee's Bigger Than Life or Death at No. 7, Polo G's Hall of Fame at No. 8, Taylor Swift's Folklore at No. 9 and Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 10.

