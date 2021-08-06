Trending
Aug. 6, 2021

TXT shares 'The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape' track list

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is gearing up to release its first repackaged album.

The K-pop group, known as TXT, shared a track list and cover art for the album, titled The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape, on Friday.

The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape features 11 tracks, including the title track "Loser=Lover" and the Emocore remix of "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)" featuring Seori.

TXT shared an "Escape" concept clip for the album Thursday that shows the members documenting a trip to a brightly-colored store.

TXT will release an album preview Aug. 11 and music video teasers Aug. 15 and 16. The group will release Fight or Escape and a full music video Aug. 17.

The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape is a repackaged version of TXT's second album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze. TXT released Freeze and a music video for "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)" in May.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HEUNINGKAI. The group made its debut in 2019.



