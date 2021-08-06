Trending
Aug. 6, 2021

Tinashe releases new album '333'

Tinashe has released her new album titled 333. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Tinashe released on Friday her fifth studio album titled 333, which contains 16 tracks in total.

The album is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Napster, Deezer and Soundcloud.

Tinashe dons a third eye located on her forehead on the album cover with an eye also appearing inside of a hand on the back cover.

Guest stars include Jeremih on track "X," Kaytranada on "Unconditional," Kaash Paige on "Angels," Wax Motif on "Undo," Buddy on "Pasadena" and Quiet Child and Kudzai on "It's a Wrap."

Tinashe last released the album Songs for You in November 2019. 333 features the singles "Pasadena" and "Bouncin," which received a dance-heavy music video in July.

