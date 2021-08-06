News Alert
Labor Dept. says the U.S. economy added almost 950,000 jobs in July
Aug. 6, 2021 / 8:10 AM

The Weeknd needs an oxygen mask in new music video for 'Take My Breath'

The Weeknd has released a new music video for his latest track, Take My Breath. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The Weeknd has released a new music video for his latest track, "Take My Breath." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is relying on the use of an oxygen mask in the music video for his latest track, "Take My Breath."

The singer has fun inside of a unique dance club where everyone is using oxygen masks in the clip released on Friday.

The Weeknd dances with a woman, who later uses her hair to choke the hitmaker.

The music video was directed by Cliqua and has an epilepsy warning because of strobe lights.

"Take My Breath" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora and Tidal.

The Weeknd previously teased "Take My Breath" by releasing a nearly two-minute video featuring CGI graphics that depicted a the sun rising above the horizon.

The Weeknd last released the album After Hours in March 2020. The release featured the singles "Blinding Lights" and "Save Your Tears."

