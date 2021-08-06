Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 6, 2021 / 11:36 AM

Taylor Swift shares track list for 'Red (Taylor's Version)' album

By
Taylor Swift confirmed Red (Taylor's Version) will feature collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, Mark Foster and Ed Sheeran. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Taylor Swift confirmed "Red (Taylor's Version)" will feature collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, Mark Foster and Ed Sheeran. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is unveiling the track list for her new album Red (Taylor's Version).

The 31-year-old singer shared a track list for the album Friday after teasing the songs this week.

Advertisement

Swift confirmed the album will feature collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, Mark Foster and Ed Sheeran.

"I know some of you thought that would be like trying to solve a crossword and realizing there's no right answer BUT... you played it good & right. Congrats pals, you guessed the correct titles and feature artists on Red," Swift wrote on Instagram.

"The vault tracks will feature @chrisstapleton, @phoebebridgers, @markfoster and the first song @teddysphotos and I ever wrote together the first time we met in 2012! I can't express my gratitude enough to these artists for helping me bring these songs to life," she added.

Swift said she "can't wait til we can dust off our highest hopes and relive these memories together" through the album.

"We''ll also be making a bunch of new ones too, since Red (Taylor's Version) includes so many songs you haven't heard yet," she added. "Til then, I'll be counting down and picturing it all in my head. In burning red."



Advertisement

Swift will release Red (Taylor's Version), a rerecorded version of her 2012 album Red, on Nov. 19. She previously released a rerecorded version of her album Fearless in April.

Swift announced in November that she would be rerecording her old music after Scooter Braun sold her master recordings to equity company Shamrock Holdings. She signed a new record deal with Universal Music Group in 2018.

Moments from Taylor Swift's career

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Ed Sheeran to perform at NFL Kickoff Experience 'Stranger Things' Season 4 to premiere in 2022 Fredrik Eklund on Ryan Serhant rivalry: 'I am grateful' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Tinashe releases new album '333'
Music // 1 hour ago
Tinashe releases new album '333'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Tinashe released on Friday her fifth studio album titled "333," which contains 16 tracks in total.
The Weeknd needs an oxygen mask in new music video for 'Take My Breath'
Music // 3 hours ago
The Weeknd needs an oxygen mask in new music video for 'Take My Breath'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is relying on the use of an oxygen mask in the music video for his latest track, "Take My Breath."
Stray Kids' Bang Chan, Hyunjin are restrained in 'Compulsion' teaser
Music // 22 hours ago
Stray Kids' Bang Chan, Hyunjin are restrained in 'Compulsion' teaser
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a track teaser for "Compulsion," a song from its album "Noeasy."
Taylor Swift releases cryptic video, teases Phoebe Bridgers on new 'Red'
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift releases cryptic video, teases Phoebe Bridgers on new 'Red'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has released a cryptic video teasing details about her upcoming re-recorded version of "Red," including guest stars.
Apple Music launches Kanye West livestream before 'Donda' event
Music // 1 day ago
Apple Music launches Kanye West livestream before 'Donda' event
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Apple Music has launched a new livestream that follows Kanye West around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta before he presents a second listening party for his delayed album "Donda."
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts drops out of 2021 tour
Music // 1 day ago
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts drops out of 2021 tour
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will be unable to travel with the band on tour following a medical procedure.
Carly Pearce gets officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Music // 1 day ago
Carly Pearce gets officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce officially joined the Grand Ole Opry during a special induction event at the iconic Nashville country music venue.
Billie Eilish releases live performance of 'Male Fantasy' with Finneas
Music // 2 days ago
Billie Eilish releases live performance of 'Male Fantasy' with Finneas
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, perform "Male Fantasy" live in a new video that was uploaded to the singer's official YouTube channel.
Red Velvet tower over tiny town in 'Queendom' mood sampler
Music // 2 days ago
Red Velvet tower over tiny town in 'Queendom' mood sampler
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Red Velvet released a teaser for their forthcoming EP, "Queendom."
DaBaby dropped from more music festivals after homophobic remarks
Music // 2 days ago
DaBaby dropped from more music festivals after homophobic remarks
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- DaBaby will no longer perform at Austin City Limits Festival or iHeartRadio Music Festival after apologizing again for anti-LGBTQ+ remarks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bobby Eaton, professional wrestling legend, dead at 62
Bobby Eaton, professional wrestling legend, dead at 62
'L Word' cast: 'Generation Q' takes ownership of Season 2
'L Word' cast: 'Generation Q' takes ownership of Season 2
'Real Housewives' alum Brandi Glanville hospitalized for infection
'Real Housewives' alum Brandi Glanville hospitalized for infection
Clint Eastwood hits the road in 'Cry Macho' trailer
Clint Eastwood hits the road in 'Cry Macho' trailer
Ellen Burstyn to reprise Bernadette Stabler on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Ellen Burstyn to reprise Bernadette Stabler on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/