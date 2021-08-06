Trending
Music
Aug. 6, 2021 / 12:29 PM

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett reunite in 'I Get a Kick Out of You' music video

By
Lady Gaga (L) and Tony Bennett released a music video for I Get a Kick Out of You, a song from their forthcoming album, Love for Sale. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
Lady Gaga (L) and Tony Bennett released a music video for "I Get a Kick Out of You," a song from their forthcoming album, "Love for Sale." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are back with new music.

Gaga, 35, and Bennett, 95, released a music video Friday for the song "I Get a Kick Out of You."

The "I Get a Kick Out of You" video shows Gaga and Bennett reunite in the studio. The pair smile as they perform the song, originally written by Cole Porter for the Broadway musical Anything Goes.

Gaga and Bennett released a single for the song Tuesday. The pair shared the video Friday following their final live performance together at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

"I Get a Kick Out of You" is the lead single from Gaga and Bennett's forthcoming album, Love for Sale. The pair will release the album Oct. 1.

Gaga and Bennett previously released the album Cheek to Cheek in 2014.

Bennett and his family announced in February that Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016. Bennett's wife, Susan Bennett, said Bennett can still recognize family members but is "not always sure where he is or what is happening around him."

In addition, Susan Bennett said the singer is "incapable of understanding the disease" and his condition.

According to Susan Bennett, Bennett was showing clear signs of Alzheimer's disease when he started recording Love for Sale with Gaga in 2018. Bennett and Gaga recorded the album between 2018 and early 2020.

Despite his diagnosis, Bennett retains his love for music and singing. Prior to this week's shows, Bennett last performed in public at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, N.J., in March 2020.

Moments from Lady Gaga's music career

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

