Aug. 5, 2021

Stray Kids' Bang Chan, Hyunjin are restrained in 'Compulsion' teaser

By

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its new song "Compulsion."

The K-pop group shared a track teaser for the song Thursday featuring Stray Kids members Bang Chan and Hyunjin.

The teaser shows Bang Chan and Hyunjin trying to break free while restrained by ropes and chains. The video ends with shots of both singers staring at themselves in a mirror.

"Compulsion" appears on Stray Kids' forthcoming second studio album, Noeasy. The group previously released a track teaser for the song "Cheese."

Stray Kids shared a "thunderous trailer" for the album in July.

Noeasy is Stray Kids' first full album sine Go Live, released in June 2020. The group released a repackaged version of the album in September.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2018.

