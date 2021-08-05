Taylor Swift releases cryptic video, teases Phoebe Bridgers on new 'Red'

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has released a cryptic video teasing details about her upcoming re-recorded version of Red, including guest stars like Phoebe Bridgers.

"*presses post* *cackles maniacally* Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest," Swift captioned the clip on Twitter Thursday, which features long words coming out of a vault that need to be decoded.

Swift fans online quickly got to work and were able to decipher a number of phrases that came out of the vault after putting the words together in a crossword puzzle.

The phrases include Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and what appears to be song titles such as "Ronan," "Better Man," "Babe" and more.

Swift will be releasing her re-recorded version of 2012's Red, titled Red (Taylor's Version), on Nov. 19. The release will contain 30 songs in total, including tracks that were never released.

Sheeran performed on "Everything Has Changed" on the original Red. The singer previously released a re-recorded version of Fearless in April.




