Apple Music launches Kanye West livestream before 'Donda' event

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Apple Music has launched a new livestream that follows Kanye West around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta before he presents a second listening party for his delayed album Donda.

Fans are unable to hear what is happening because the livestream is muted. It has shown West working out and sleeping inside the stadium.

Fellow musicians Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa and Lil Yachty have also made appearances.

West will be playing Donda for a live audience at the stadium starting at 8 p.m. EDT. Donda is expected to hit streaming services on Friday.

This is the second listening party for Donda after West held the first one in July. The 44-year-old then delayed the album and took up residence at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish the project.

Donda, named after West's late mother who died at the age of 58 in 2007, is set to feature guest appearances from Jay Z, the late Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby and more.



