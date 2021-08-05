Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 5, 2021 / 11:29 AM

Apple Music launches Kanye West livestream before 'Donda' event

By
Apple Music is livestreaming Kanye West as he gets ready to premiere his new album Donda at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Apple Music is livestreaming Kanye West as he gets ready to premiere his new album "Donda" at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Apple Music has launched a new livestream that follows Kanye West around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta before he presents a second listening party for his delayed album Donda.

Fans are unable to hear what is happening because the livestream is muted. It has shown West working out and sleeping inside the stadium.

Advertisement

Fellow musicians Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa and Lil Yachty have also made appearances.

West will be playing Donda for a live audience at the stadium starting at 8 p.m. EDT. Donda is expected to hit streaming services on Friday.

This is the second listening party for Donda after West held the first one in July. The 44-year-old then delayed the album and took up residence at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish the project.

Donda, named after West's late mother who died at the age of 58 in 2007, is set to feature guest appearances from Jay Z, the late Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby and more.

Advertisement

Moments from Kanye West's career

Kanye West appears with his award at the World Music Awards in Las Vegas on September 15, 2004. The next month, West won three awards at the Source Hip-Hop Awards. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Kanye West planning 2nd Atlanta listening party for 'Donda' Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts drops out of 2021 tour
Music // 3 hours ago
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts drops out of 2021 tour
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will be unable to travel with the band on tour following a medical procedure.
Carly Pearce gets officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Music // 22 hours ago
Carly Pearce gets officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce officially joined the Grand Ole Opry during a special induction event at the iconic Nashville country music venue.
Billie Eilish releases live performance of 'Male Fantasy' with Finneas
Music // 1 day ago
Billie Eilish releases live performance of 'Male Fantasy' with Finneas
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, perform "Male Fantasy" live in a new video that was uploaded to the singer's official YouTube channel.
Red Velvet tower over tiny town in 'Queendom' mood sampler
Music // 1 day ago
Red Velvet tower over tiny town in 'Queendom' mood sampler
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Red Velvet released a teaser for their forthcoming EP, "Queendom."
DaBaby dropped from more music festivals after homophobic remarks
Music // 1 day ago
DaBaby dropped from more music festivals after homophobic remarks
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- DaBaby will no longer perform at Austin City Limits Festival or iHeartRadio Music Festival after apologizing again for anti-LGBTQ+ remarks.
Lizzo set to release new single 'Rumors' on August 13
Music // 2 days ago
Lizzo set to release new single 'Rumors' on August 13
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Lizzo will be releasing a new single titled "Rumors," her first in two years, on Aug. 13.
Stray Kids tease new song 'Cheese' from 'Noeasy'
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids tease new song 'Cheese' from 'Noeasy'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids shared a teaser for "Cheese," a song from its forthcoming album, "Noeasy."
Maroon 5 adds Ava Max to U.S. stadium shows
Music // 2 days ago
Maroon 5 adds Ava Max to U.S. stadium shows
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Ava Max is joining Maroon 5 on their upcoming slate of U.S. stadium shows, that are a part of the band's 2021 tour.
Chris Young announces North American fall tour
Music // 2 days ago
Chris Young announces North American fall tour
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Chris Young has announced a new North American fall tour in support of his upcoming album, "Famous Friends."
The Weeknd previews new music with CGI teaser: 'It starts tonight'
Music // 3 days ago
The Weeknd previews new music with CGI teaser: 'It starts tonight'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Weeknd previewed new music on Twitter by releasing a teaser trailer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sex and the City's' John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
'Sex and the City's' John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
Rihanna reaches billionaire status
Rihanna reaches billionaire status
Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com
Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com
Carly Pearce gets officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Carly Pearce gets officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
'Siesta Key' star Madisson Hausburg is pregnant with first child
'Siesta Key' star Madisson Hausburg is pregnant with first child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/