Aug. 4, 2021 / 8:45 AM

Billie Eilish releases live performance of 'Male Fantasy' with Finneas

By
Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, arrive for the 14th annual Billboard Women in Music event in December 2019. Eilish and Finneas perform Male Fantasy live in a new video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, perform "Male Fantasy" live in a new video that was uploaded to the singer's official YouTube channel.

Eilish sings the track with Finneas playing guitar inside of a darkly lit and vintage-looking bedroom in the clip.

"'Cause I loved you then, and I love you now/ And I don't know how/ Guess it's hard to know when nobody else comes around/ If I'm getting over you/ Or just pretending to/ Be alright, convince myself I hate you," Eilish sings during the chorus.

"Male Fantasy" appears on Eilish's recently released second studio album, Happier Than Ever.

Eilish previously released a live performance of "Your Power" with Finneas. The singer's YouTube channel promises more videos of live performances are on the way.

Eilish's upcoming concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, is coming to Disney+ on Sept. 3. The special, which will include animated elements, will feature Eilish performing each song from the Happier Than Ever album.

Billie Eilish concert film 'Happier Than Ever' coming to Disney+ Billie Eilish interview special 'Up Close' coming to BBC One

