Billie Eilish releases live performance of 'Male Fantasy' with Finneas

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, perform "Male Fantasy" live in a new video that was uploaded to the singer's official YouTube channel.

Eilish sings the track with Finneas playing guitar inside of a darkly lit and vintage-looking bedroom in the clip.

Advertisement

"'Cause I loved you then, and I love you now/ And I don't know how/ Guess it's hard to know when nobody else comes around/ If I'm getting over you/ Or just pretending to/ Be alright, convince myself I hate you," Eilish sings during the chorus.

"Male Fantasy" appears on Eilish's recently released second studio album, Happier Than Ever.

Eilish previously released a live performance of "Your Power" with Finneas. The singer's YouTube channel promises more videos of live performances are on the way.

Eilish's upcoming concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, is coming to Disney+ on Sept. 3. The special, which will include animated elements, will feature Eilish performing each song from the Happier Than Ever album.



