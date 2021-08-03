Red Velvet tower over tiny town in 'Queendom' mood sampler

Red Velvet released a teaser for their forthcoming EP, "Queendom." File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop stars shared a mood sampler for the mini album, titled Queendom, on Tuesday.

The teaser shows the members of Red Velvet tower over a tiny town named Queendom.

Red Velvet announced its comeback Sunday and shared a schedule for Queendom the next day.

Red Velvet will release new teasers for the mini album Aug. 5-13. The group will also share a music video teaser Aug. 13.

The group will release the "Queendom" music video Aug. 16 before releasing the full mini album Aug. 17.

Queendom will be Red Velvet's first release since The ReVe Festival: Finale, a compilation of The ReVe: Festival: Day 1 and Day 2, in December 2019.

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group made its debut in 2014.



