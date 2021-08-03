Trending
Aug. 3, 2021 / 12:28 PM

DaBaby dropped from more music festivals after homophobic remarks

By
DaBaby will no longer perform at Austin City Limits Festival or iHeartRadio Music Festival after apologizing again for anti-LGBTQ+ remarks. File&nbsp;Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
DaBaby will no longer perform at Austin City Limits Festival or iHeartRadio Music Festival after apologizing again for anti-LGBTQ+ remarks. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- DaBaby has been dropped by two more music festivals following backlash to his homophobic remarks.

Austin City Limits Festival said Tuesday that DaBaby will no longer perform at its festival in October.

In addition, iHeartRadio Music Festival confirmed to Rolling Stone that DaBaby has been dropped from its lineup.

DaBaby was previously axed by Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and Day N Vegas music festivals following his comments about HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ people at Rolling Loud Miami music festival last week.

DaBaby initially defended his remarks July 26 on Instagram Stories. He apologized the next day on Twitter.

"Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," DaBaby wrote.

DaBaby apologized again in a statement Monday on Instagram.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," DaBaby wrote. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me -- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance -- has been challenging."

"I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That's what I needed and it was received," he added.

DaBaby then apologized to the LGBTQ+ community for his "hurtful and triggering comments."

"Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless," he wrote.



