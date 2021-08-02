Trending
Aug. 2, 2021 / 1:41 PM

Stray Kids tease new song 'Cheese' from 'Noeasy'

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing a new song from its forthcoming album.

The K-pop group shared a teaser for the song "Cheese" on Monday.

The playful video opens in an office completely covered with yellow sticky notes and later shows the members of Stray Kids sitting in toy cars in a parking lot.

"Cheese" appears on Stray Kids' forthcoming second studio album, Noeasy. The group shared a "thunderous trailer" clip for the album Sunday that showed the group posing with fake weapons on set.

Stray Kids previously shared a "thunderous trailer" that showed the group preparing to battle a "sound monster," a monster that grows stronger by devouring the world's sounds.

No Easy is Stray Kids' first full album since Go Live, released in June 2020. The group released a repackaged version of the album in September.

Stray Kids confirmed plans for its second full album in December. The group will release Noeasy on Aug. 23.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2018.

